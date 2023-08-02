Mosques urged to work on own initiative in helping quake victims: Jakim

KOTA BHARU: Mosques throughout the country have been urged to take their own initiatives to help the victims of Monday’s earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) deputy director-general (Operations) Ruslan Said said the initiatives include holding solat hajat (prayer of need) and launching a fundraising effort for the victims.

“The natural disaster has resulted in the loss of many lives and property damage.

“In addition to extending our sympathy, we Malaysians will always help those affected by natural disasters whether in the country or abroad,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Islamic Foundation, Tunjong, here today.

Ruslan said Jakim had coordinated an aid programme involving three mosques, namely the National Mosque, the Putra Mosque and the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Putrajaya.

“This programme will be announced by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Na’im Mokhtar soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ruslan said the national-level Mahrajan Memanah Sekolah Menengah Agama Malaysia 2023 programme, which is now in its fourth year, will be held from Aug 6 to 9 at the Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Kubang Kerian campus.

“A total of 500 participants from 14 states will took part in this year’s MESMA which is an annual programme organised by JAKIM,” he said. - Bernama