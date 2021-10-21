Mosti: Big bang astronomy 2021 to boost culture, application of STI

KUALA LUMPUR: In line with the fifth thrust of the National Science,Technology and Innovation Policy (DSTIN) 2021-2030, the organising of the “Big Bang Astronomy 2021” programme will boost the culture and application of science, technology and innovation (STI).

Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the programme, which is being held for the first time at the National Planetarium, themed “Women In Space” from today until Nov 30, serves as a trigger for science and technology literacy culture from a young age and to increase competitiveness in society.

“Mosti welcomes and requests that we be active and emphasise the role of women in space science...we also give recognition to women to intensify efforts to have more young talent among women in the industry or in space.

“With that spirit, we are actually not only pioneering a strength in knowledge and interest in space but we can also give an early interest (in astronomy),“ he told reporters after launching the “Big Bang Astronomy 2021” programme, here, today.

Dr Adham also announced the reopening of the National Planetarium and in conjunction with the programme launch, entrance to the planetarium will be free from Nov 12 to Nov 14. Strict standard operating procedures will be adhered to.

Through the programme, the National Planetarium is organising 15 activities supported by 21 strategic partners including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), institutes of higher learning, start-ups and astronomy activists as well as the participation of 21 professional Malaysian astronomers to popularise astronomy in the country.

Among the activities during the Big Bang Astronomy 2021 include the Srikandi Angkasa virtual exhibition featuring 13 Malaysian female astronomers and a series of talks with astronomers with a focus on careers in space, the role of astronomy in daily life and solar system observation.

In addition, a special segment for visually impaired students with the theme “Space Insight” #PlanetariumGoldenHeart; through edutainment programme “Space Fit” and TikTok Challenge activities with the themes “Women in Space” and “Asteroid Hunters” for the public to learn about asteroids through gamification methods as well as entertainment arts will also be held through the programme.

-Bernama