Mosti to set up four more stations to monitor radioactivity levels in M'sia waters

GEORGE TOWN: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) will install four more Gamma Spectrum Water Monitoring Stations (GSWMS) in Malaysia’s waters to monitor the treated radioactive water released from the Fukushima Daaiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean by Japanese authorities.

Its minister, Chang Lih Kang said currently there are existing GSWMs in Sabah waters that are monitoring any increase in radioactivity levels in real-time as an early warning detection system and that besides Malaysia, only Singapore and Vietnam had the system installed.

“We are very concerned about what’s going on in Japan, and under my ministry, we have the Atomic Energy Department that constantly monitors and we also have the GSWMS system to detect and monitor if there is any radioactive material in our country’s waters.

“Its a round-the-clock monitoring and if there is any radioactive material present, we will know early on... we also plan to install four more units and are identifying the locations,” he told reporters after the launch of the STEM Showcase 2023 in conjunction with the Penang state-level National Science Week here today.

He said that currently there was no radioactive waste detected in the country’s waters and that the GSWMS would pick up any abnormal radioactive readings.

Data obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency currently showed that the discharged water was within safe limits, he said, adding that the government was aware of Malaysians’ concern about the issue after Japan began discharging treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean yesterday.

Japan has maintained its stand even in light of heavy criticism and food import bans by China, North Korea and Hong Kong, and described its actions of discharging the water as safe. -Bernama