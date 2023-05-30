MOT announces three projects to improve Kedah transport service

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has announced the implementation of three projects in Kedah with a total estimated cost of more than RM500 million in an effort to enhance transport service facilities in the northern region and for people’s comfort.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the three projects were plans to upgrade the Kuala Kedah terminal and jetty; the procurement of 12 sets of three-car sets (3CS) for the North Commuter project; and the construction of a covered motorcycle parking spaces with lifts at four Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) stations in the state.

On the proposal to renovate the Kuala Kedah terminal and jetty, he said it was in the final stages of preparing to advertise the tender for the demolition, construction, and upgrade of the passenger, cargo, and Roro terminal and jetty project in order to appoint a contractor.

“This project is expected to be advertised on June 6 after all tender documentation is completed. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months of the contractor’s acquisition of the site.

“...we hope to be able to award or hire a contractor by the end of November when all tender processes are completed,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Kedah Passenger Jetty here today.

Anthony said the major scope of the Kuala Kedah terminal and jetty upgrading project is demolishing and building a new terminal with a green technology concept that can accommodate up to 3,000 passengers at a time, compared to the existing capacity of only 800 passengers.

As for the second project, he said that KTMB will conduct the procurement of 12 sets of 3CS, for which the tender is expected to be advertised on June 30 and completion is anticipated to take 36 months.

Anthony said the main scope of the procurement was to supply 12 sets of 3CS for the Butterworth-Padang Besar and Butterworth-Padang Rengas routes.

“Based on the pattern of passenger demand, the number of passengers in the northern sector is expected to increase day by day, especially during school holidays and public holidays.

“Currently, commuter services in the northern sector cover the Padang Besar-Butterworth-Padang Besar and Padang Rengas-Butterworth-Padang Rengas routes, which have a total of 20 stations,” he said.

On the third project, Anthony said two lifts will be built at the Kodiang railway station near Kubang Pasu and the Kobah railway station (Pendang), while covered motorcycle parking will be constructed at the Alor Setar, Anak Bukit, and Kobah railway stations through collaboration with the Railway Asset Corporation.

In the meantime, Anthony stressed that the implementation of the three projects in Kedah had nothing to do with the upcoming state elections but was instead the responsibility of the Unity Government, and that the ministry was committed to ensuring the continuity of public transport for people in the northern state. -Bernama