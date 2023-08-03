MOT intends to reopen taxi , rental car licence applications to companies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) intends to reopen applications for taxi and rental car licences to companies, with the new improved modules.

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, said that the initiative would be able to improve the quality of public transport services and provide employment opportunities to people who cannot afford to own their own vehicles.

“This is a policy that we will reintroduce, and any party which wants to invest in the taxi and rental car industry can submit an application to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD),” he said, when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level, in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Meanwhile, Loke said that the ministry has no plans to build a railway network to connect Sarawak, Brunei or Sabah with Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara.

In Sarawak, he said the focus is on the provision of urban rail networks under the Kuching Urban Transport System (KUTS) project, led by Sarawak Metro, while in Sabah the focus is on improving the railway infrastructure and the quality of the transport service, led by the Sabah Railway Department (JKNS).

Touching on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, he said until January this year, the construction of the entire project had achieved 39.64 per cent progress, with 2023 as the peak year of construction, involving beam launching, station construction, track laying and others.

“Currently, most of the construction works, such as bridge construction using beam launcher machinery, dredging and tunnel construction, are actively being carried out from Kelantan to Pahang,” he said.

In addition, Loke said structural works such as bridges, flyovers and sub-grade activities are also being carried out vigorously along the ECRL alignment. - Bernama