MOT’s air accident investigation bureau to probe heli incident further: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct further investigations into the helicopter crash in Cameron Highlands today.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the bureau’s investigation officers will also be asked to improve and maintain safety compliance inspections among private operators in the local aviation industry.

“They have to be more alert, especially considering the bad weather factor currently. I am monitoring the situation with updates provided by the CAAM (Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia) from time to time,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Wee said the pilot of the Airbus AS 355 F2 helicopter and the five passengers on board were found safe and taken to the hospital.

In the 1.15 pm incident, the helicopter, transporting a medical team, crashed while attempting an emergency landing in a forested area near Brinchang early this afternoon.

The aircraft, operated by Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd, had taken off from Kampung Gawin in Gua Musang, Kelantan for Tanjung Rambutan, Perak at 12.20 pm.

Meanwhile, Layang-Layang Group, in a statement, said the aircraft was transporting medical personnel to Tanjung Rambutan after serving the rural area of Kampung Gawin when the aircraft lost contact with the company’s flight operations centre.

Group General Manager Captain Shahdon Poong said the families of the victims have been notified and assistance will be given where needed.

“Following guidelines of the Aviation Safety Management System, Layang Layang Group is taking the necessary immediate actions to mitigate further incidents and accidents,” he said.

He added that the safety team will work closely with the Air Accident Investigation Bureau to determine the root cause of the accident. - Bernama