MOT tables three bills for first reading in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has tabled three bills for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bills are the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke when presenting all three bills today said the second reading will also be tabled in the current Parliament sitting.

The Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023 aims to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) involving 13 Clauses.

In addition, the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023 aims to amend the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) which includes expanding regulatory regarding the licensing of intermediation businesses to goods vehicle service.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2023 aims to amend the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987, which among other things, to allow p-hailing vehicles to be goods vehicles subject to an intermediation business licence. - Bernama