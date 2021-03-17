MOTAC draws up 13 SOP guidelines to enliven tourism sector - Nancy Shukri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has drawn up 13 standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines aimed at ensuring that the tourism and culture sectors can thrive under the new normal.

Its Minister, Nancy Shukri (pix) hoped that the guidelines would help industry players as well as enliven the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The SOP guidelines were drawn up after MOTAC’s engagement sessions with relevant industry players, such as hotels, theme parks and tourism agencies,” she said in a statement on the One-Year Malaysia Prihatin of the ministry here, today.

She also said that MOTAC had managed to achieve much success in the past year through its responsive and progressive approach, thus helping the livelihoods of workers involved in the tourism and culture sector.

“I urge all heads of department and agencies under MOTAC to continue working together to drive and revive the country’s tourism, arts and culture industry,” she said.

Nancy said that besides introducing the 2020-2030 National Tourism Policy, MOTAC had also implemented the 2020 Tourism Recovery Plan that was formulated through the Economic Stimulus Package (PRE), which involved collaboration among industry players.

She said MOTAC was also committed to empowering the country’s craft industry through the development of various initiatives virtually, in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0, apart from implementing the Skills Programme and Upskilling Programme by offering training to youths, the unemployed and individuals. -Bernama