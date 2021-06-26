Motac establishes holistic framework for Tourism Recovery Plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has prepared a holistic framework for the Tourism Recovery Plan in line with the National Recovery Plan announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently.

Motac in a statement today informed that in the recovery plan, the ministry outlined three phases to help the government speed up the vaccination programme nationwide and subsequently make the Covid-19 Free Destination Programme a success.

For the first phase, Langkawi was selected as a pilot travel destination for the programme.

It said the government has also agreed to increase the vaccination capacity to the people of the island resort and turn the Langkawi Craft Complex into a public vaccination centre (PPV) from mid-July.

The other proposed destination for the programme was Kuching, it said.

“Motac is also collaborating with the Sarawak government in an effort to elevate Kuching as one of the creative cities network at the Unesco and Asean levels under the astronomy category in the near future,“ according to the statement.

For the second phase, Motac said it will expand the programme to the country’s most popular resort islands such as Redang, Perhentian, Pangkor and Tioman.

The third phase involves engagement sessions between the ministry and all state governments to select tourist attractions that could be highlighted.

“The cooperation also includes the use of appropriate facilities that can be turned into PPVs,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, it said street performers or buskers will perform at two mega PPVs, namely the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur from July 8 to Dec 31. — Bernama