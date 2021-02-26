MOTAC to discuss further on travel bubble expansion plan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25: The proposal to expand travel bubble arrangements with green zone countries during the COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed further before agreement could be reached with the various parties, said Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

She said the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Travel Bubble initiatives proposed by the ministry must have the agreement of the countries involved, apart from the approval of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN).

“MOTAC is applying for an extension of the one-off incentive under the Domestic Travel Bubble Programme to be extended until December 2021 with the relevant Ministries,” she said in a statement here Thursday.

The statement was issued after she held an engagement session with key players in the airline and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industries today.

The travel bubble expansion had been proposed to include Brunei, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

In the meeting today, the stakeholders representing MICE urged the government to lift the restrictions on inter-district and inter-state travel and not to quarantine visitors who could produce proof that they have been vaccinated.- Bernama