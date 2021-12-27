Motac to extend relaxation of requirements for tourism operators

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has agreed to extend the relaxation of regulatory requirements for tourism operators licensed under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 from Jan 1 to June 30 next year.

Apart from the relaxation of requirements relating to the size of premises, the relaxation would also give the permission for tourism operators to carry out other businesses in their premises, as well as in the rental period for those operating from a co-share office space.

“The relaxation of the regulatory requirements is expected to benefit 5,467 licensed tour operators.

“It is also hoped to be able to alleviate the burdens and problems faced by the tourism operators affected by the spread of Covid-19,” the Ministry said in a statement today.

Earlier this year, Motac had extended the relaxation of the requirements for tourism operators from July 1 to Dec 31.

-Bernama