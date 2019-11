SEREMBAN: A mother was among 51 individuals nabbed after testing positive for drugs in an operation conducted around Port Dickson, early this morning.

Negri Sembilan National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director Suhaimi Abu Bakar said the 36-year-old woman was arrested along with her three-month-old infant and her 10-year-old twins, in the operation code-named ‘Ops Perdana’.

The nine-hour operation which began at 1am, involved 30 AADK personnel in the high-risk areas after a public tip-off and intelligence surveillance.

“The woman told us that she had just taken drugs three days ago in Kuala Lumpur and has five children. The other two kids are staying with her cousin in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are trying to seek advocacy from the Social Welfare Department for the mother, who still breastfeeds her baby and the other children need the care from their mother to ensure their safety and well-being,” he said in a statement, here today.

During the operation 87 individuals were inspected and 51 of them, aged between 19 and 40, comprising 46 men and five women, tested positive for syabu and opiate-type drugs.

All suspects are investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, he said. — Bernama