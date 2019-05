KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad paid tribute to his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and all mothers, and wished them a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day. I hope all mothers are in good health and are able to raise their children in the best possible way,” he tweeted today.

Attached with the tweet is a 32-second video clip of him and Siti Hasmah, the mother of their seven children.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday in May. — Bernama

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/chedetofficial/status/1127446320719884288