KUALA LUMPUR: Claims of a motion of no confidence against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the party’s national congress later this week does not arise, as the deadline to make such proposals has long passed.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil (pix), who is a member of the congress’ committee for motions and debates, explained that for a motion to be included, it has to be proposed and passed during the party’s wings and divisions annual general assembly respectively.

He said this then has to be submitted to the committee for approval, which he claimed did not happen.

“I can confirm that there is no motion of no confidence against the party president, either by the party wings or at the division level. So for the upcoming congress, the matter does not arise,” he told reporters in Parliament, here, today.

“The deadline has long passed, which was during their respective annual general assemblies. This was from August to October this year,” he added.

Fahmi said instead, one motion that would be tabled in the congress was a motion of support for Anwar, amidst ongoing rift between the party chief and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Yesterday, several PKR Youth leaders proposed a motion of no confidence against Anwar, claiming that recent developments in the party were against the tenets of its reformation agenda.

Lembah Pantai PKR Youth vice-chief Nazrin Idham Razali had also said that the president had failed to carry out his duties and to respect the mandate of party members.

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin echoed Fahmi’s claim, saying such motion was never proposed, and that this was made at the last minute in an attempt to cause trouble.

“In any way, the proposal was made only by about three or four PKR Youth members who only getting to know the party. So I don’t regard this as something serious,” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar said he also hoped for Anwar and Azmin to find peace with each other ahead of the congress.

Meanwhile, PKR youth wing (AMK)’s coordinating secretary Chua Wei Kiat said the proposed vote of no-confidence is nothing more than a gimmick to gain attention of the public.

“We found that no such motion as stated by Nazrin was raised by any AMK’s at the branch-level,“ Chua said.

“I believe that the matter raised by Nazrin is nothing more than an attention-seeking stunt.”