KUCHING: The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, which will sit for eight days from tomorrow, will see the tabling of the motion to debate on the status of Sarawak as an equal partner in the Federal Constitution.

Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar said another motion that would be tabled for debate was pertaining to the relocation of the office of the High Court Registry from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu.

“Two government bills – the supplementary Supply (2018) Bill, 2019 as well as supplementary Supply (2019) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh,” he told reporters after a pre-council meeting at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters, here today.

Asfia said a total of 379 questions have been received from 49 assemblymen, the majority being directed to the Chief Minister’s Department.

Tuan di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud will officiate at the opening of the fourth quarter of the 18th state assembly sitting tomorrow. — Bernama