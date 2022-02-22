Motorcycle shop owner stabbed

PARIT BUNTAR: A motorcycle shop owner was killed, believed to have been stabbed, following an argument, at the shop in Titi Serong, Tanjung Piandang yesterday.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Anuar Othman said the suspect, aged 52, then surrendered himself to the Simpang Lima Police Station at about 2.45 pm and claimed to have stabbed the victim.

He identified the victim as Tan Hee Song, 43.

Preliminary investigation found that the suspect went to the shop to complain that the victim had changed some components of his motorcycle three weeks ago, he said in a statement last night.

He said the victim died during treatment at the Parit Buntar Hospital. — Bernama