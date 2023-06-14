Motorcyclist dead after falling off highway in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A man died after he was thrown off his high-powered machine and landed some 30 metres below the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) today while trying to avoid a motorcyclist who was riding against the flow of traffic.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the incident happened at about 1.10 pm when the man, in his 60s, was riding a Ducati Panigale motorcycle heading in the direction of Ampang to Hulu Klang.

He said when the victim was executing a corner, a motorcycle suddenly emerged against the flow of traffic on the right shoulder of the road, causing the former to hit the left railings while trying to avoid the oncoming motorcycle.

“The impact of the crash sent the victim plunging 30 metres onto the ground below and his motorcycle sliding into the middle of the road.

“His body was found lying prostrate behind the Sungai Klang SMART Control Station. He was pronounced dead on the spot,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Azam said police were checking the SUKE closed-circuit television camera system to identify the errant motorcyclist, who fled after the incident.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 concerning reckless driving which caused deaths.

Police urge any witnesses to the incident to contact the nearest police station or Ampang Jaya traffic police investigating officer Insp Muhamad Yusaiful Muhamat Basir at 011-1307 8348. - Bernama