LABUAN: A 31–year–old motorcyclist was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a tree at Jalan Tanjung Purun near the Labuan International Lawn Bowl Arena here at about 4am on Saturday.

Muhamad Afiq Mohamad was on his way back to the Membedai Air Force Base Camp when the accident occurred.

His last address was the Kementah Air Force Base (Human Resources Division), Jalan Padang Tembak, Kuala Lumpur.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the victim died at the scene from head injuries.

Passers–by notified the police and the Fire and Rescue Department.

The body was later sent to the Labuan Nucleus Hospital for a postmortem. — Bernama