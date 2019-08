KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists using the ‘Touch’ n Go ‘cards are advised to top up their cards early before embarking on their journey for the Aidiladha holiday which falls this Sunday.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in a statement last night, said it expected a 20% increase in traffic volume on Aug 9-12 and Aug 17-18, from the 1.7 million vehicles on normal days.

It said no top up service would be available at toll plazas and motorist could also not use the e-Wallet PayDirect during the period.

There are about 10,000 Touch ‘n Go top-up card centres nationwide, including ATMs, R&R petrol stations, supermarkets, and self-service kiosks, it said. — Bernama