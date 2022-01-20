Motorists begin adapting to RFID lanes despite initial setbacks

KUALA LUMPUR: As the implementation of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag system at 83 toll plazas along the North-South Expressway enters its fifth day, checks by Bernama in several states found that traffic conditions have improved with no unusual congestion occurring in RFID lanes.

This means that more motorists have been able to adapt to using RFID despite congestion issues occurring at toll plazas at the early stages of its implementation during the weekend.

There were still some motorists who were forced to reverse their vehicles out of the RFID lane, however, and many continued using the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) and SmartTag lanes.

Despite rainy weather at 5 pm at three main toll plazas in the Klang Valley - Sungai Besi, Jalan Duta and Kajang toll plazas - traffic at the RIFD lanes, as well as the TnG and SmartTag lanes, was smooth.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) staff with handheld devices stationed at the toll plazas were also spotted helping to scan RFID stickers of vehicles that were encountering difficulties with their payments there.

In Selangor, checks at the New Klang Valley Expressway’s (NKVE) Setia Alam toll plaza in Shah Alam found that the RFID system was running smoothly and there was no unusual congestion in both directions as of 6pm this evening, apart from the greater number of vehicles during peak hours.

Other services such as TnG and SmartTag were also still available and used by motorists there.

Checks at the southbound Ipoh toll plaza in Perak at about 2pm and 5 pm revealed no congestion in the RFID lane, which actually looked deserted with very little traffic.

Most motorists using the highway seemed to prefer using the TnG lane despite having to wait for vehicles in front of them to complete their payments.

A check at the Bandar Ainsdale and Senawang toll plazas in Negeri Sembilan as of 6 pm found that traffic was flowing smoothly in all lanes and that there were several PLUS staff on hand to assist with any potential payment issues.

Traffic in the RFID lane in northbound Sungai Dua toll plaza in Penang meanwhile was smooth with no difficulties seen, but the four TnG lanes were still the preferred choice based on the longer vehicle queues compared to the RFID and SmartTag lanes.

Some drivers were spotted having some difficulties getting through the RFID lane in the southbound plaza toll there on their first attempt, but were successful upon their second try.

Finally a check from the North Alor Setar toll plaza to the Hutan Kampung toll plaza near Alor Setar, Kedah revealed that most motorists still relied on the TnG lane instead of RFID.

Store assistant Azami Pin, 61, who often uses both toll plazas in his commute to work said he was more comfortable using TnG and had not yet registered for and installed an RFID sticker on his car. — Bernama