Motorists give lame excuses to travel inter-district, inter-state - Police

PETALING JAYA: Police have detected road users using various lame excuses such as sending clothes and raya cookies to friends for travelling inter-district and inter-state without permission.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the police did not issue a compound but ordered them to turn back.

However, he said, the compound would be issued to errant drivers immediately without compromise.

“We have already mounted the roadblocks (SJR) from yesterday (May 9) and found that thus far, there were still many stubborn road users attempting to do inter-state travel without valid reasons. They were ordered to turn back.

“Among their reasons were sending clothes to friends’ houses in Shah Alam, buying goods, taking families for a shopping trip in the Shah Alam area,” he told Bernama after conducting a check at the SJR at KM34 of the Federal Highway last night.

He said in order to facilitate the movement of traffic during the working day, the police would open additional routes but strict inspections would remain as usual.

Mohamad Fakhrudin also advised the public to abide by the Movement Control Order (MCO) issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at the Duta Toll Plaza and Sungai Besi Toll Plaza found that traffic flow on several main routes in and out of the capital was under control despite some congestion due to strict inspections by the police at the SJR.

On Saturday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all inter-district and inter-state travel will not be allowed without the permission of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) from May 10 to June 6. -Bernama