MP wants to know if Najib still paid MP allowance

PETALING JAYA: R.S.N. Rayer (Jelutong-PH) has asked the Dewan Rakyat today if jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was still being paid his allowance as a parliamentarian.

The lawmaker posed the question to Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“On Monday, the speaker said that Pekan will be allowed to attend parliament but there was no answer on whether he is still being given an allowance as an MP.

“He has been allowed to seek medical treatment at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital. Is this an exception because he is an MP?

“Many prisoners are not allowed to go out, and visit family even when someone dies,” Rayer reportedly asked at the end of the minister’s question time today.

Rashid said he could not answer Rayer’s questions immediately but urged him to write to the speaker’s office (Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun).