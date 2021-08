SHAH ALAM: An assistant engineer at the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a bribery charge in connection with a local authority (PBT) project last year.

Nurul Azmunir Ahmad, 40, entered the plea before Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

According to the charge sheet, Nurul Azmunir, attached to the Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS) as an assistant engineer, was alleged to have received RM5,000 in cash from a 46-year-old man, in connection with his official duties at the MDKS Engineering Department, by providing the department’s estimated quotation rate for small projects under the Kampung Baru/Bagan/Tersusun programme.

The accused was alleged to have committed the offence at Taman Kuala Selangor Utama, Kuala Selangor, between 5 pm and 7 pm on Jan 15, last year, and he was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused, represented by lawyer Hamdan Hamzah, bail of RM6,000 in one surety, and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

The court also set Sept 13 for mention.

Also in the same court, three policemen, with the ranks of lance corporal and constable, pleaded not guilty to bribery charges.

Mohamad Taufik Abdul Aziz, 31; Mohamad Fazli Nordin, 28 and Shahrul Norhan Sirhan, 26, were jointly charged with agreeing to accept RM2,000 in cash from a 37-year-old man as an inducement not to report the offence committed, which was conducting an unauthorised activity during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

They were accused of committing the offence at Lorong Haji Mughni, Kampung Jalan Kebun, Seksyen 30, near here, on June 25, this year.

They were charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and can be punished under Section 24 (1) of the same law, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They also face an alternative charge of committing the same offence which has to do with their official duties as policemen, and the charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law.

The court allowed the three accused bail of RM5,000 in one surety each and they have to report to the nearest MACC office every month. The court set Sept 13 for mention. -Bernama