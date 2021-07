KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the National Recovery Council (MPN) should be a body without the involvement of politicians.

The former prime minister said it should instead be filled with only professionals, those conversant in handling pandemics, epidemics and diseases.

“Politicians basically do not understand medicine. I think I do a little bit because I've been trained as a doctor, but of course the others would be talking about politics, everything that they do is about becoming popular and getting more votes.”

Dr Mahathir said this at a virtual press conference after attending the Special Sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Last Friday, Finance Minister (and coordinating minister for the National Recovery Plan), Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz reportedly said that the MPN had agreed to invite representatives from opposition parties as MPN members.

He said this was in line with the National Recovery Plan approach which was based on the principles of collaboration, inclusiveness and whole-of-nation.- Bernama