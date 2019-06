KUALA LUMPUR: MPs were told not to raise any issue regarding the gay sex videos that implicated a minister in the Parliament sitting from July 1 to 18.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pix) said it is against Parliament rules to discuss issues that are still being investigated by the police.

“Such issues can’t be raised during the Parliament sitting as it could affect the investigation process,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the 10th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly here today.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang had earlier said July meeting of Parliament should be known as the IPCMC Parliament instead of a Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz sex video session.

“Are we going to allow the July Parliament to follow the Opposition dictates to be obsessed with the Haziq sex video or can PH MPs turn it into the most historic Parliamentary session of the Pakatan Harapan government where we begin to deliver the promises of a New Malaysia which had inspired Malaysians to bring about the historic peaceful and democratic change on May 9, 2018?” he asked in a statement yesterday.