KUALA LUMPUR: Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok has urged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to respond to all the direct and pointed questions regarding the dubious sale of the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) land in Sungai Buloh.

In a statement, she said this matter is serious as it involved public money, both that of MRB and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

She said Najib has remained evasive from the start and kept ‘beating around the bush’ when criticising the government’s revelation of the sale transaction, which was directed by the Cabinet under him.

“It is simple in the eyes of the public, he refuses to provide the answers but instead deflects the issue,” she added. — Bernama