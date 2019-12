PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) is expected to step in to help resolve the crisis that has engulfed the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) over the past week.

MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon (pix) told theSun yesterday that he had received a notice from the RoS to attend a meeting on Thursday.

He said he and MTUC president Datuk Halim Mansor would attend the meeting with the RoS.

“We will then disclose the outcome of the meeting at our headquarters in Subang Jaya later in the day.”

It has been reported that the resignation of the MTUC financial secretary and the triennial delegates conference would be among the issues discussed.

A copy of a letter, purportedly from the RoS asking the congress to show cause why it should not be de-registered for mismanagement, went viral on social media last Friday, causing concern among MTUC members and leaders.

Adding to the confusion, the RoS expressed shock that the letter had gone public, claiming that the authorities never sent it.

The Human Resources Ministry then offered to help the congress resolve the matter.

The offer was declined because, according to Solomon, the ministry had already discredited the MTUC leadership earlier.

Two days before the letter went viral, the RoS suspended the MTUC over complaints about its management.

The congress has been given 30 days to explain why it should not be de-registered.

The suspension came amid a war of words between the MTUC and the Human Resources Ministry over the Labour Law Reform Bill that the union group alleged was “bulldozed through” without consulting stakeholders.

MTUC is part of the National Joint Labour Advisory Council and it makes representations for the International Labour Organisation.