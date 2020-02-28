Muafakat, Barisan Nasional endorses Muhyiddin Yassin as PM

PETALING JAYA: Muafakat Nasional, which comprises of Umno and PAS, has endorsed Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

This despite Umno and PAS has earlier called for a snap election to resolve the political imbroglio that has started since all the political unfolded on Sunday, 23 Feb.

The statement signed by both Umno and PAS secretary generals Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said they will nominate Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister for the consideration of the Yang Dipertuan Agong.

57 MPs from Umno and PAS (39 from Umno, 18 from PAS) have backed Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister, after 36 MPs from Bersatu had endorsed him earlier.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional also released a statement saying they endorse Muhyiddin as Prime Minister. With MCA (2 MPs) and MIC (1 MP), Muhyiddin now has 96 MPs backing him.

This outnumbers Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s backing of 92 MPs from Pakatan Harapan.

It is now up to Sabah and Sarawak to decide who will they join forces to form the government.