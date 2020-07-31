Muafakat Nasional extends invitation to Bersatu to join alliance: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Muafakat Nasional has officially extended an invitation to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to join the alliance, its secretariat co-secretary, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

He said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Prime Minister (Bersatu president) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin discussed the matter months ago.

“We have sort of extended our invitation officially. So, we are not in a hurry. Each party I’m sure have certain procedures which they have to bring (the matter) to their respective supreme councils and discussed,” Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister and Barisan Nasional secretary-general, said.

Muafakat Nasional is a political alliance comprising Barisan Nasional and PAS.

“We just wait for their decision. What is important (is that) between Bersatu, Umno, and PAS we must maintain harmonious engagement and working relationships,” he told reporters after visiting Taman Awam Bukit Kiara here today.

He said a concrete solution will be achieved soon before Muafakat Nasional’s first anniversary on Sept 14. - Bernama