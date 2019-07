IPOH: The Perak Muda Medalist Dancesport Championship programme last Saturday, which has been heavily criticised by netizens as some of the participants were dressed indecently, was not organised by the Education Ministry.

According to the ministry’s statement, the programme was organised by the Malaysia United Dance Association (Muda) and the ministry had only given permission to students to participate in the schoolchildren category, subject to the provisions of the Professional Circular Letter No. 8/2009 and Number 7 / 1988.

It said in the approval letter sent to Muda, the ministry had stated the guidelines on the dress code which must be adhered to by the students participating in the competition.

“In addition, the use of the ministry’s logo was only for the schoolchildren category and the participation certificates in this category. No permission was given for the use of the logo in the other categories, banners and backdrop during the competition,“ said the statement here today.

The statement also said the ministry would not be involved in MUDA programmes in the future as the organisers had failed to comply with the set conditions including disqualifying entries which do not comply with the dress code.

“The ministry takes the matter seriously and will not compromise with any parties which fail to comply with the conditions or misuse the ministry’s name and logo as it will tarnish ministry’s image,“ the statement said.

The Ministry has contacted the organisers to inform them of its dissatisfaction over the non-compliance of the conditions. — Bernama