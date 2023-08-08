Muhyiddin challenged to reveal son-in-law’s whereabouts to assist MACC investigation

KLANG: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) needs to explain to Malaysians about the the corruption and embezzlement case involving the registration of foreign workers by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the alleged involvement of his son-in-law.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the former prime minister should not remain silent but needs to provide an immediate explanation about the case and inform the MACC about the current whereabouts of his son-in-law.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin has to answer about this issue. If (his son-in-law) is innocent, why run... he needs to answer and I challenge Tan Sri to assist the MACC to locate his son-in-law to facilitate investigations,” he said during the Arus Merah Kuning ceramah in Meru near here last night.

Media outlets had reported earlier in the day that the MACC was tracking down two individuals, Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, to assist in investigations into the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers by a ministry.

Checks of records by the commission revealed that both men had left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively, with no records of them returning to Malaysia so far.

In other developments, Fahmi, who is also Communications and Digital Minister, said that the setting up of the Unity Government at state level after elections this Aug 12 will allow more public issues and problems to be solved.

“In the context of telecommunications for instance, if there’s a problem, I can immediately take action to solve it with industry players... the same platform will definitely benefit the people immensely,” he said.

Voters in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls to elect their new state governments on Aug 12, with early voting taking place tomorrow (Aug 8). - Bernama