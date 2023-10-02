Muhyiddin denies claims of involvement in awarding contract to son-in-law’s company

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic) has denied allegations that he was involved in the awarding of the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) contract to IRIS Corporation Berhad, which is linked to his son-in-law.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, described the report published on a portal yesterday as malicious slander deliberately designed to tarnish his and his family’s dignity.

“I, as the prime minister then, was never involved in the process of awarding the NIISe contract to IRIS Corporation Berhad that was carried out through an open tender,“ he wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament also said that the procurement process for the contract was made according to normal procedures under the supervision of the Finance Ministry and related ministries, adding that it was not under his jurisdiction as prime minister at that time.

“In addition, none of my family members has a stake in IRIS Corporation Berhad, either as company directors or shareholders,” he said. - Bernama