Muhyiddin expresses gratitude to Allah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said he was grateful to Allah SWT for being appointed as the 8th Prime Minister.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“I would just say thanks to Allah and YDPA (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) for the appointment. I will issue a special statement in the next few hours.”

Those were his first words to reporters upon his arrival at his residence in Bukit Damansara here, after the swearing-in ceremony at Istana Negara today.

His arrival accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman was greeted with cheers and applause from his supporters who had been waiting since 7am.

Upon his arrival, Muhyiddin was greeted and embraced by Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof, followed by thanksgiving prayer.

Muhyiddin who is Pagoh Member of Parliament took the oath as the 8th Prime Minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara at 10.33am today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah consented to the appointment in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. - Bernama