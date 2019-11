PONTIAN: Voting in Tanjung Piai has proceeded in an orderly manner and the situation is expected to remain so until polling ends at 5.30pm today, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said based on his own inspection and reports from police, there had been no untoward incidents except for the minor provocations usually seen at elections.

“So far ok; nothing unusual except for one or two incidents of provocation but the situation is calm. Contesting parties are in high spirits and this is normal in elections.

“In fact, Pakatan Harapan (PH) members have also been reminded not to resort to provocations. To the voters, do not be afraid to come out and vote. The situation is peaceful, calm and under control,” he told a press conference at the Pontian district police headquarters here.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, had visited several places with a high concentration of voters since this morning. — Bernama