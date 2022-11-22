Muhyiddin: King asked PN, PH to cooperate, but we said no (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reiterated that the coalition will not cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in forming the new government.

Speaking to reporters in Bukit Damansara here, the Pagoh Member of Parliament said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has proposed that PN work together with PH, but the coalition is firm with its stand to reject such cooperation.

“His Majesty suggested that we cooperate with PH to form a unity government, but we have discussed this beforehand. We will not cooperate with PH.

“That has been the party’s stance since the beginning. For whatever purpose, we still disagree,” he said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an hour-long audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara.

Elaborating, Muhyiddin said he had also signed the ‘disagree’ section on a document related to the formation of the government.

“I was asked to sign a document asking if we agreed; I signed but on the disagree (section),” he said.

In the meantime, Muhyiddin claimed that PN had submitted statutory declarations (SDs) by 115 Members of Parliament to form a new government to Istana Negara yesterday.

He said he had also received an acknowledgement of receipt from Al-Sultan Abdullah’s senior private secretary Colonel Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.

“That is why we were confident that we could form a government. But when I had an audience with the King, I was told it was not enough. I don’t know the reason behind this, but the proof is here,” he said while showing a transparent folder containing all the documents.

The 15th General Election resulted in a hung Parliament after no single party or coalition managed to win a simple majority of 112 seats to form a new government. - Bernama