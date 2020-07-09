Muhyiddin launches Rukun Negara Golden Jubilee logo

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the Rukun Negara Golden Jubilee celebration logo here today.

The logo was projected onto a screen in 3D animation after the prime minister had delivered a speech to kick off the 50th anniversary celebration of Rukun Negara, or the national philosophy, at Bangunan Perdana Putra.

Symbolising the five principles of Rukun Negara, the logo is a stylised five-stripe red and white tengkolok (Malay headgear), with the yellow crescent and star affixed on its front and enclosed within the figure 50 in blue.

The crescent and star represent the principle of Belief in God, while the tengkolok with the crescent and star symbolises Loyalty to King and Country; Supremacy of the Constitution; and Rule of Law.

The figure 50 marks the golden jubilee of Rukun Negara and the blue colour symbolises the practice of unity and the principle of Courtesy and Morality.+

Also launched was the special stamp, with the theme of Lima Puluh Tahun or 50 Years, in five designs, each featuring one of the five principles of Rukun Negara, the Rukun Negara logo and the national flower, the Bunga Raya (Hibiscus).

The Prime Minister then proceeded to visit the Rukun Negara exhibition gallery featuring materials and historical pictures relating to the drafting the national philosophy. — Bernama