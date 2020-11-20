Muhyiddin, NZ PM Ardern discuss new cooperation in phone call

KUALA LUMPUR: Key steps to explore new cooperation in various fields for the common good of Malaysia and New Zealand were among matters discussed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) in a phone call with his counterpart Jacinda Ardern today.

Muhyiddin, in a posting on his Facebook today, said after receiving Ardern’s call, their conversation focused on the economy and tourism as well as efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and New Zealand.

In conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum’s virtual summit meeting involving 21 APEC Economic Leaders tonight, Muhyiddin also thanked New Zealand for its support to Malaysia that culminated with the APEC Post-2020 Vision.

“Malaysia is confident that this long-term strategic document will drive APEC towards becoming a more open, dynamic, resilient and prosperous region in the years to come.

“I shared Malaysia’s challenging journey of being the organiser of APEC 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Muhyiddin thanked New Zealand for its support in finding solutions to several issues such as the Multilateral Trading System, Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) and Regional Economic Integration (REI).

The prime minister also hoped that New Zealand will lend its support in efforts to reach an agreement on the Kuala Lumpur Declaration at the end of the APEC Summit tonight.

“This declaration is important to address the economic and health crises plaguing the region,” he said.

Muhyiddin also hoped that the new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) signed by 15 nations last Sunday would facilitate and strengthen trade and investment relations between member countries, including New Zealand.

Muhyiddin also took the opportunity to congratulate Ardern who was re-elected as New Zealand’s prime minister for a second term last month.

“I congratulated Ardern and the Labour Party which she leads for their success in winning the country’s general election on Oct 17,” he said in the posting. -Bernama