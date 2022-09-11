Muhyiddin: PN will conquer Perlis

KUALA PERLIS: Party Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition was confident of capturing Perlis in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) based on the positive wave of support shown by voters in the state.

Muhyiddin said looking at the trend and support shown by voters, the PN coalition looks good to win three parliamentary seats as well.

“There is a ‘tsunami’ in terms of support in Perlis towards PN. They (the people of Perlis) look set to reject Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The ‘tsunami’ is not only sweeping through Perlis but looks set to take PN all the way to Putrajaya,“ said Muhyiddin in his speech at the PN BEST Tour in Kuala Perlis, yesterday.

According to Muhyiddin, the wave of support will continue to gain momentum when the date for polling (Nov 19) gets closer. - Bernama