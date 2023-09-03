Muhyiddin released on MACC bail, to present himself in court tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was detained today has been released on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail but would have to be present at Kuala Lumpur Court to face charges tomorrow.

The matter was confirmed by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama.

“Muhyiddin was released on bail and will go to court tomorrow,“ he said when contacted.

Muhyiddin, who was arrested at 1 pm this afternoon, was released at 8.20 pm tonight after appearing for a recorded conversation to complete the final investigation process regarding the Jana Wibawa project and related issues at the MACC headquarters here.

According to MACC, it has received permission to prosecute the Pagoh Member of Parliament from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

MACC also said Muhyiddin would be facing charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 4(1)b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The MACC had earlier frozen the accounts of Bersatu and several individuals including the party’s Information head Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, who were charged in court in connection with the Programme for the Empowerment of Competent Bumiputera Contractors (Jana Wibawa) project. - Bernama