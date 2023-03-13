Muhyiddin slapped with another money laundering charge amounting to RM5m

SHAH ALAM: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was charged at the Sessions Court here today with one count of receiving RM5 million in proceeds from unlawful activities.

Muhyiddin, 75, who is also Bersatu president, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

“I understand the charge. I plead not guilty,” he said.

Muhyiddin, as Bersatu president, was alleged to have received proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM5 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, which was deposited into the AmBank account belonging to the party at the bank’s Amcorp Mall branch, Petaling Jaya here on Jan 7, 2022.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament was charged under Section 4(1)(b) and read together with Section 87(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for the penalty under Section 4(1) of the same act.

The section provides for, upon conviction, a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the proceeds from the unlawful activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Ahmad Akram Gharib requested the court to adopt the RM2 million bail with two surety and the additional condition set by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last week.

“I also request that this case be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court since it is related to another case there, the mention date of which has been set for May 26,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran did not object to the application.

Rozilah then agreed to use the bail amount and the additional condition set by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, namely that the accused surrender his passport to the court, and allowed the case to be transferred to the same court.

On March 10, Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to four charges of corruption amounting to RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

The prosecution was also conducted by deputy public prosecutors Mohd Fadhly Mohd Zamry, Zander Lim Wai Keong, Kalai Vani Annadorai and Maziah Mohaide.

Muhyiddin was also represented by lawyers Chetan Jethwani, Dev Kumaraendran, Amiratu Al Amirat Saleh Mohamed Garbaa, Mohamad Isa Mohamad Basir, Teh See Khoon, Varsha Chelvi and Raja Syuhada Raja Khairuddin.

Earlier, the Perikatan Nasional chairman, clad in a black suit, arrived at the court complex at 8.20 am, accompanied by his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman. - Bernama