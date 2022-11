PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must now prove that he has a majority, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman added that he was not disputing the formation of a unity government, but Anwar’s appointment as prime minister.

Muhyiddin insisted that he had 115 statutory declarations of MPs backing him as the prime minister as required by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Harun.

More to come...