Muhyiddin to give special announcement on Recovery Movement Control Order at 4pm

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be giving a special announcement concerning the Recovery Movemement Control Order (RMCO) at 4pm today.

The announcement was made on his official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Earlier, there were online posters stating that the Prime Minister will be making an announcement at 3pm today, but the Prime Minister’s Office stated it was false.



When contacted, the Prime Minister’s Office clarified that the 3pm announcement was false, but the 4pm announcement will commence.



The announcement will be streamed online, and can be watched on RTM channels, TV3, Bernama as well as Astro Awani.