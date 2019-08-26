Muhyiddin: Zakir stays, but action will be taken if found guilty

GOMBAK: While Malaysia has decided not to deport Dr Zaik Naik, the controversial preacher will still face the long arms of the law here should investigation conclude that he had committed a crime over his speeches recently.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) confirmed that the police probe on the televangelist was still ongoing, while affirming that nobody was above the law.

“Whether you are a citizen, or even a permanent resident (PR) like Zakir, you have to obey by the country’s laws. He was awarded a PR status and should hence respect our rules and regulation. Nobody is above the law.

“Zakir Naik or not, everyone is the same. It’s not that we don’t respect (him), but if he touches on issues like he did, and cause instability and dissatisfaction, are we supposed to just remain quiet?

“We can’t just let it go. There is certain boundaries he has to follow, no exception,” he told a press conference after attending an international seminar on religious values in preventing and countering violent extremism, here, today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had last week said Zakir would not be deported to India despite him being the subject of a police investigation over his speeches in Kelantan earlier this month.

Among other things, Zakir had claimed that the Malaysian Chinese were merely “old guests” in the country and that the Hindus here were more loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as opposed to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Over 100 police reports have since been lodged against the evangelist, who is currently being probed under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Muhyiddin said Mahathir’s stand that the preacher would be allowed to continue staying in the country for the moment remained, as Malaysia was not bound by India’s request to extradite Zakir.

“The law does not state that if there is a request for extradition, we should respond to it. If there are reasons we feel it is not right (to extradite Zakir), then we don’t have to respond to the request,” he said.

Asked if Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman hosting a dinner for Zakir recently would have any political implication on Pakatan Harapan, Muhyiddin dismissed any such suggestions.

“It wasn’t only him who met with Zakir, many others did too, even the opposition. To me, just let it be, because it doesn’t mean that we are tied to any one personal view,” he said.