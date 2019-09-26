Mukhriz warns Kedah civil servants active in opposition parties

ALOR STAR: The Kedah government has warned all its civil servants not to be involved in the activities of opposition parties to the extent of affecting the state administration.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said the government would not hesitate to take stern actions against individuals involved as they not only support opposition parties but are willing to sabotage the government’s programmes.

“The stand of Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is not to force everybody to support PH and reject the opposition as the personal political leanings of individuals would not be questioned.

“It is just that we do not encourage state government employees or government departments to be active in opposition politics whether in attending the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) gathering recently,” he told reporters after chairing a Kedah PH council meeting, here last night. - Bernama