Multi-racial community looking forward to Sultan Ibrahim’s reign

KUALA LUMPUR: People of various ethnicities and religions have expressed their excitement to come under the reign of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

They believe His Majesty’s concern for the common people regardless of their backgrounds, as witnessed through various activities, such as ‘Kembara Mahkota Johor’ and visits to meet the people, serves as evidence of his sincerity in governing the diverse society in Malaysia.

The election of Sultan Ibrahim to succeed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, whose reign will end on Jan 30 next year, was made at the Special 263rd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara today.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, retired civil servant Mohd Amin Jalil, 60, said Sultan Ibrahim’s election is undoubtedly a pride to the people, especially in Johor, because His Majesty is well-known as a people-friendly Ruler.

“I pray for His Majesty and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah to be blessed with good health to govern the country wisely. May they be granted lasting well-being,“ said the native of Ledang, Tangkak, Johor, who has been residing in the state for over 22 years.

In SELANGOR, Juli Blat, 54, the Tok Batin of Kampung Orang Asli in Sungai Buah, Dengkil, said he highly valued Sultan Ibrahim’s election and hoped that His Majesty would maintain his firmness when leading the country.

“Sultan Ibrahim is a people-friendly Ruler, I hope that the ‘Kembara Mahkota Johor’, the brainchild of His Majesty, can continue in Peninsular Malaysia. I also hope that His Majesty will be willing to visit us in the Orang Asli villages,“ he said.

For 35-year-old architectural draughtsman K. Sivananthan, he is excited to witness the historic event of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s election through the unique five-year rotation system, which he found different from other countries.

In MELAKA, 28-year-old private sector employee Izaida Raihanah Idris from Taman Cempaka, Peringgit, hoped that the King-designate would remain a symbol of unity and protection for the people.

Another private sector employee, Mohamad Fazrul Abdul Majid, 34, from Bukit Rambai hoped that Sultan Ibrahim would organise a nationwide tour like the “Kembara Jelajah Borneo” held in September, adding that such tours can help maintain the special bond between the country’s supreme leader and the people.

In PENANG, Liu Cheng Lam, 54, who closely follows news about the royal institution in the country, is confident that Sultan Ibrahim will continue to serve the people fairly.

“The Sultan of Johor is a noble-hearted leader and is always loved by people of various races. I know he is one who consistently helps the people in his state. We hope that after becoming the Agong, he will stay connected with all of us,“ said the owner of a grocery store in Kepala Batas.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, entrepreneur S. Lakshman, 36, said he believed Sultan Ibrahim’s appointment will continue the legacy of leadership that focuses on issues concerning people of various races, as highlighted by Al-Sultan Abdullah.

“I will always remember everything done by Al-Sultan Abdullah, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and political changes. I am confident that it will be continued by Sultan Ibrahim, who we know is firm, committed, courageous, and yet people-oriented,“ he said.

In KEDAH, private sector employee Fakhrul Razi Ismail, 39, believed that people of various races and religions are looking forward to Sultan Ibrahim’s reign.

In PAHANG, private sector worker Lau Yoke Ping, 40, hoped the Sultan of Johor’s strong leadership will guarantee the nation’s stability, particularly concerning political matters, and consistent governance, for the benefit of the people.

“I also hope that His Majesty will be firm in ensuring the welfare and harmony of all, addressing concerns related to the 3R (religion, royalty and race) issue. The diversity of our culture is Malaysia’s greatest asset,“ he said.

In TERENGGANU, people also greeted the news with joy, including a financial sector worker, Ngo Kea Leng, 46, from Taman Sri Manir, who is confident His Majesty can uphold the dignity of the royal institution in Malaysia.

Ngo said Sultan Ibrahim keeps abreast of current national developments and often provides warnings if there are issues that threaten the harmony and unity among the races in the country.

People in KELANTAN also expressed their confidence that Sultan Ibrahim’s election will bring prosperity to the country and enable the Ruler to connect with the people.

Public servant Alfarizal Wan Chik, 47, from Lundang, said the people will support leaders who are caring and attentive to the needs of the citizens.

A public servant in SABAH, Norliza Yusof, 39, hoped that Sultan Ibrahim would continue the legacy of governance set by Al-Sultan Abdullah and continue the “Kembara Kenali Borneo” initiative.

Roslan Ismail, a 42-year-old private sector worker, believed that programmes like “Kembara Kenali Borneo” can bring people closer to the royal institution and highlight Sabah’s rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnicities. - Bernama.