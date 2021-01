IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has appointed Majuperak Utilities Management Sdn. Bhd (MUMSB) as the company to undertake solid waste management services in several areas of the city from Jan 1 onwards.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the company has started servicing the Meru zone, which covers 10,649 premises from Jan 1 and will handle the Manjoi zone from April 1 onwards, involving 5,696 premises.

He said the takeover will be gradual and until the whole city comes under the services of the company, solid waste management services for the rest of the areas will still be handled by MBI.

“We are now identifying the next few areas for MUMSB to take over,” he said at the launch of a rubbish collection operation for Meru and Manjoi here today.

He said MUMSB will also provide rubbish bins in all the areas that it covers.

“The bin complies with international standards, has wheels and covers and is equipped with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFI) chip that tracks its location,“ he said. — Bernama