Music prodigy with big plans in store

PETALING JAYA: Seventeen-year-old Malaysian-born Belle Sisoski is an all-rounder when it comes to music.

She is a producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who focuses on blending ethnic, classical, cinematic and electronic dance music. And, she has over one million followers on social media to boot.

“I just finished my SPM and am currently working on international projects, short film scores and collaborating with companies on jingles to build my portfolio,” she told theSun.

Sisoski is considering attending Berklee College of Music to expand her music knowledge as it is known for its in-depth study on a wide range of contemporary music styles.

She said the hardest part was not remaking cover music videos but creating and producing original songs.

“I see myself as a perfectionist as I am never satisfied with the results. I always feel that whatever I do could be better.”

She said the fusion of ethnic instruments in her music was purely experimental.

Sisoski said she was introduced to music by her mother when she was young.

“My mother is a music teacher and she trained me in the classics. I was intrigued by her thesis on ethnomusicology and was inspired to incorporate ethnic instruments with my classical music roots to churn out pop music.”

Sisoski is fluent in English, Malay, Hokkien and Mandarin. However, she also sings in Korean and Japanese.

“When reworking songs from established Korean or Japanese artistes, I would spend some time learning how to pronounce the words as accurately as possible.”

Sisoski has also experienced her share of creative blocks and in such situations, she does some gym workouts while listening to music.

“I also do some weightlifting while listening to my workout playlist and if I get a sudden spark of inspiration, I record voice notes to be played later.”

Sisoski posted her first video on TikTok purely out of her passion for music. She did not even consider whether she would gain popularity and new fans or receive negative comments.

“I try not to read the comments for the sake of my mental health. However, there are times when I find some of those comments entertaining.”

Although it may seem that she is more focused on her music, Sisoski has not forsaken her education.

“I plan to make a career out of music. However, my studies come first. So, to get the best of both worlds, I (have created) a timetable to keep me on track and balance my education and my (musical) interest.”

She has been performing since she was a child and doing so in front of an audience comes naturally to her.

“Whenever I perform, it’s like my alter ego comes out. I feel like I’m in a whole new world that excites me.”

Sisoski’s parents have been very encouraging of her and are her main pillars of support on her musical journey.

“I’m very fortunate that my parents are not as strict and would allow me to experience new things. For them, education is important, but whatever goes beyond that is even more so. I am very grateful for the way they have brought me up.”