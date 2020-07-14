Muslims can pray outside main building if mosques fully occupied

PETALING JAYA: Those going for congregational prayers in mosques and surau can conduct their prayers outside the main building if it has been fully occupied.

This is provided that they stay within the premises and that they practise safe social distancing, as similarly required on those conducting their prayers inside, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said this leeway is given to allow more people to take part in congregational prayers, as mosques and surau could only cater to limited number of visitors due to physical distancing requirements.

“We agreed that if there is not enough space inside the mosques, then they can put up tents, as long as they are within the premises.

“This way, more people can actually pray outside the main building, provided that they stay within the compound,” he said in a press conference Parliament, here today.

“All the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are required inside the mosques will be imposed to those outside as well, meaning temperature must be screened, and there must be social distancing of 1 metre.”

Ismail was asked if mosques’ administrations were allowed to put up outdoor tents to allow congregants to pray, after several social media postings showed people conducting prayers outside the buildings.

The senior minister had on July 10 announced that there would no longer be a limit to how many people can attend prayers in mosques and other places of worship, as long as there is social distancing.

Previously, the government had only allowed a maximum of one-third of the respective spaces to be filled by congregation.

For religious ceremonies in churches that are traditionally conducted in multiple languages, Ismail said they are now allowed to do so on the same day, on a rotational basis.

Ismail said the government has also agreed to allow driving schools to operate from 7.30am to 8.30pm daily, while classes and tests can be conducted from 8.30am to 8pm, with the workforce also at full capacity.

Previously, when the government allowed that driving schools can resume operations beginning June 1, the hours were limited from 8am to 4pm.