Mustapha: TVET programme in tahfiz schools can widen career choices

SUNGAI PETANI: The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme introduced in tahfiz centres is aimed at empowering students and providing them with the skills for wider career opportunities, according to a deputy minister.

“We can produce not only hufaz, who have memorised the Quran, but also skilled individuals we can brand as MADANI technocrats in line with our MADANI Malaysia concept.

“We do not want them to become only imams, religious teachers or just involved in the management of mosques, but they can also be electricians and so on,“ said Human Resources Deputy Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the Ahmadiah Vocational Tahfiz strategic partnership with the Kepala Batas Industrial Training Institute here today.

Also present were Ahmadiah Vocational Tahfiz head Fadzil Noor Sahani and Mohammed Firdaus Johari, the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Gurun seat in the state polls.

Meanwhile, Fadzil Noor said Ahmadiah Vocational Tahfiz received support from the Kepala Batas Industrial Training Institute to conduct mechanical courses for its students.

Mohammed Firdaus said the effort is part of his state election manifesto to empower youths, especially tahfiz students in the area, with TVET training.

“The TVET programme will widen opportunities for tahfiz students ... they can also participate in the MyFuture Jobs programme under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) where many private companies offer job opportunities,“ he said. - Bernama