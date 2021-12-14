My5G to strengthen national cybersecurity capabilities

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia is set to establish the 5G Cyber Security Test Lab (My5G) to strengthen the nation’s cyber security capability in preparation of the 5G rollout.

The lab, to be located at CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) premises in Menara Cyber Axis here, is expected to be fully operational by 2023.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said My5G will become a specialist security evaluation and test laboratory for 5G devices and ecosystem producing test methodologies, test tools, toolkits and test services focusing on security functional testing and penetration testing on the 5G ecosystem.

“It is also expected to convert niche services into competency development services for the public to train potential evaluators, testers, developers, and consumers on the importance of cybersecurity in the 5G ecosystem, especially on 5G security,” he said at the opening of CSM-Awards, Conference and Exhibitions (CSM-ACE) 2021 here, today.

His speech text was read out by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

The setting up of My5G is a joint collaboration between Huawei Technologies Malaysia, Celcom Axiata and CSM.

Annuar said while 5G technology brings faster connectivity and greater bandwidth, the expanding ecosystem will be exposed to cyberattacks making the 5G network more susceptible to the cyber security risks stemming from malicious software and hardware, counterfeit components and also risks of legacy vulnerabilities since 5G networks are built upon previous generation networks.

In detailing the tri-partite collaboration, Annuar said Huawei Technologies will supply 5G equipment and 5G connectivity to enable 5G testbed development comprising 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), Edge Network and Core Network while Celcom Axiata to provide 4G connectivity and coverage.

CSM will contribute human resources such as Competent Security Tester and Auditor for 5G Security Assessment among others for the purpose of obtaining approval on 5G spectrum and 5G equipment trial usage from the regulatory body before operating the test lab and to evaluate and certify 5G devices and 5G infrastructure services, he said.

“I am confident that this 5G Cyber Security Test Lab will become an internationally recognised reference centre for 5G security,” Annuar said.

On Dec 7, Annuar said the Cabinet would make the final decision on the single wholesale model for the rollout of the 5G network by January 2022 after receiving feedback from telecommunication companies and industry players.

The Cabinet is still discussing whether to deploy 5G via a single wholesale network (SWN) system or have multiple systems to allow some competition, he said.

At today’s event, the National Cyber Security Awareness Module (MKKSN) and the Security Enhancement Project for Small & Medium Enterprises (PGPKS) were launched.

Annuar said the modules of MKKSN, which is jointly developed between CSM and the Educational Resources and Technology Division of the Education Ministry, cater for primary and secondary school students, covering key cyber security principles and topics from online ethics and digital citizenship.

“Through the teaching and learning initiative, best practices and preventive measures are disseminated to avoid school children and teachers becoming victims of cyberattacks,” he said.

On the PGPKS, he said the programme was designed to complement the needs of the SMEs, which rely heavily on ICT technologies, in facing cyber security challenges through a comprehensive cyber security health check.

-Bernama